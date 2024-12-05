IHT Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,103 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $2,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ignite Planners LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $253,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 72,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC raised its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 6,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 5,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CIBR stock opened at $65.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.85 and a 200 day moving average of $58.24. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $50.13 and a 1 year high of $65.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.0108 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

