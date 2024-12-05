IHT Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 134.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,804 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust were worth $2,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IBIT. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 34.7% during the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP boosted its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 4.9% during the third quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 7,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments grew its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 11,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 10,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IBIT opened at $56.42 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.46. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a twelve month low of $22.02 and a twelve month high of $56.86.

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

