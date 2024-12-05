IHT Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,568 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

IHT Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,568 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPTL. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 26.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 9,717 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at about $406,000. Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 70.0% in the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 13,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 5,562 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 44.1% in the second quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 53,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 16,306 shares during the period. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTL opened at $27.91 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $25.93 and a 1 year high of $29.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.69 and its 200 day moving average is $27.97.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

