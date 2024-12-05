Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Price Target Raised to $81.00

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Free Report) had its price target increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $72.00 to $81.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on IBTX. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Independent Bank Group in a research note on Saturday, November 30th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Independent Bank Group from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.33.

Shares of NASDAQ IBTX opened at $66.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Independent Bank Group has a 1 year low of $36.47 and a 1 year high of $68.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.21 and its 200-day moving average is $54.72.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $255.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.48 million. Independent Bank Group had a negative net margin of 43.45% and a positive return on equity of 4.49%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Independent Bank Group will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is -14.53%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IBTX. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Independent Bank Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,146,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,725,572 shares of the bank’s stock worth $214,816,000 after buying an additional 279,112 shares during the period. Silver Lake Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Independent Bank Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,491,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Independent Bank Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,521,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 304,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,554,000 after buying an additional 40,944 shares during the period. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independent Bank Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Independent Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

