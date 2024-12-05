Insider Buying: Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) CEO Buys 6,000 Shares of Stock

Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF – Get Free Report) CEO Luke E. Sims purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.74 per share, with a total value of $58,440.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,285 shares in the company, valued at $2,759,195.90. This represents a 2.16 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Eagle Capital Growth Fund Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GRF traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.60. 29,183 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,959. Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.35 and a 1-year high of $10.99.

Eagle Capital Growth Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Eagle Capital Growth Fund

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eagle Capital Growth Fund stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:GRF Free Report ) by 91.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eagle Capital Growth Fund were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sims Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It makes its investments in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P 500 Index.

