Insider Buying: Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR) Insider Buys 25,101 Shares of Stock

Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR – Get Free Report) insider Linamar Corporation purchased 25,101 shares of Linamar stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$60.95 per share, with a total value of C$1,529,963.68.

Linamar Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Linamar stock opened at C$63.10 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$61.70 and its 200-day moving average price is C$64.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.32. Linamar Co. has a 52-week low of C$54.95 and a 52-week high of C$73.84. The company has a market cap of C$3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.41, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.41.

Get Linamar alerts:

Linamar (TSE:LNR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C$2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.15 by C$0.20. The company had revenue of C$2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.75 billion. Linamar had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 11.31%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Linamar Co. will post 11.4332724 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LNR shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Linamar from C$74.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Linamar from C$80.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. TD Securities lowered shares of Linamar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$89.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Linamar from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$86.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Linamar from C$85.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

Get Our Latest Report on LNR

Linamar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces engineered products in Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and rest of North America. It operates through two segments, Mobility and Industrial. The Mobility segment focuses on light metal casting, forging, machining, and assembly for electrified and powered vehicle markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Linamar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linamar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.