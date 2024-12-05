Insider Buying: Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR) Insider Buys 25,101 Shares of Stock

Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR – Get Free Report) insider Linamar Corporation purchased 25,101 shares of Linamar stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$60.95 per share, with a total value of C$1,529,963.68.
Linamar Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of Linamar stock opened at C$63.10 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$61.70 and its 200-day moving average price is C$64.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.32. Linamar Co. has a 52-week low of C$54.95 and a 52-week high of C$73.84. The company has a market cap of C$3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.41, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.41.
Linamar (TSE:LNR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C$2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.15 by C$0.20. The company had revenue of C$2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.75 billion. Linamar had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 11.31%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Linamar Co. will post 11.4332724 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Linamar Company Profile
Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces engineered products in Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and rest of North America. It operates through two segments, Mobility and Industrial. The Mobility segment focuses on light metal casting, forging, machining, and assembly for electrified and powered vehicle markets.
