Insider Buying: The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) Major Shareholder Acquires 5,153 Shares of Stock

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 5,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.40 per share, for a total transaction of $53,591.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,889,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,648,865.60. This trade represents a 0.27 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 2nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 1,312 shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.46 per share, for a total transaction of $13,723.52.

On Wednesday, November 27th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 2,869 shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.42 per share, for a total transaction of $29,894.98.

On Monday, November 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 4,341 shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.24 per share, for a total transaction of $44,451.84.

On Friday, November 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 4,876 shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.16 per share, for a total transaction of $49,540.16.

On Monday, November 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 5,364 shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.36 per share, for a total transaction of $55,571.04.

On Friday, November 1st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 3,448 shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.33 per share, for a total transaction of $35,617.84.

On Thursday, October 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 10,441 shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.59 per share, for a total transaction of $110,570.19.

On Thursday, September 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 11,345 shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.12 per share, for a total transaction of $126,156.40.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Stock Performance

GRX opened at $10.52 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.33. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has a 52 week low of $8.85 and a 52 week high of $11.24.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 225,215 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $2,254,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 139,740 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 27,742 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 129,307 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 115,919 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 24,430 shares in the last quarter.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.

