Insider Buying: Zoomcar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCAR) Director Acquires 184,112 Shares of Stock

Zoomcar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCAR – Get Free Report) Director Mark F. Sr. Bailey purchased 184,112 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.28 per share, with a total value of $787,999.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,534,496 shares in the company, valued at $6,567,642.88. This trade represents a 13.63 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Zoomcar Trading Up 1.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ZCAR opened at $5.39 on Thursday. Zoomcar Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $3.93 and a one year high of $1,289.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.85 and a 200-day moving average of $12.87.
About Zoomcar
