Insider Selling: Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Director Sells 1,232 Shares of Stock

Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) Director Allison Pickens sold 1,232 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $212,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,899 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,577.50. This trade represents a 17.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Commvault Systems Trading Up 2.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ CVLT opened at $174.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.24 and a beta of 0.61. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.33 and a 1-year high of $178.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $159.61 and its 200 day moving average is $141.58.
Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $233.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.76 million. Commvault Systems had a return on equity of 31.62% and a net margin of 19.75%. Commvault Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on CVLT shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Commvault Systems from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Guggenheim cut Commvault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Commvault Systems from $164.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com cut Commvault Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Commvault Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.25.
Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.
