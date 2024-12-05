Insider Selling: CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Director Sells 6,250 Shares of Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.34, for a total transaction of $2,183,375.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 809,266 shares in the company, valued at $282,708,984.44. The trade was a 0.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $364.16 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $319.66 and a 200-day moving average of $313.31. The company has a market cap of $89.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 714.04, a P/E/G ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.90. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $200.81 and a one year high of $398.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CRWD shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $290.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wedbush set a $330.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $355.80.

Institutional Trading of CrowdStrike

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 593.3% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

