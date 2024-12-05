Insider Selling: Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) Senior Officer Sells 450 Shares of Stock

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Frédéric Cotnoir sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$266.73, for a total transaction of C$120,028.50.
Intact Financial Stock Performance
IFC opened at C$268.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$47.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.26. Intact Financial Co. has a 1 year low of C$197.82 and a 1 year high of C$275.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$265.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$249.18.
Intact Financial Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. Intact Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.61%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Intact Financial Company Profile
Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers insurance, such as personal auto which provides coverage from accidents, third party liability, and physical damage; personal property which provides protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damages, other damages, and personal liability; and commercial line and specialty line insurance which provides commercial auto, property, and liability coverages.
Read More
