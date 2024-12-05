Insider Selling: Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) Senior Officer Sells 450 Shares of Stock

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Frédéric Cotnoir sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$266.73, for a total transaction of C$120,028.50.

Intact Financial Stock Performance

IFC opened at C$268.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$47.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.26. Intact Financial Co. has a 1 year low of C$197.82 and a 1 year high of C$275.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$265.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$249.18.

Intact Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. Intact Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IFC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$264.00 to C$290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$281.00 to C$283.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$294.00 to C$296.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Intact Financial from C$293.00 to C$300.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Intact Financial from C$264.00 to C$262.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$274.90.

Intact Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers insurance, such as personal auto which provides coverage from accidents, third party liability, and physical damage; personal property which provides protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damages, other damages, and personal liability; and commercial line and specialty line insurance which provides commercial auto, property, and liability coverages.

