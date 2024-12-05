Insider Selling: Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) SVP Sells 255 Shares of Stock

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) SVP Timothy T. Linderman sold 255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.93, for a total value of $12,477.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,047.42. The trade was a 1.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jack in the Box Trading Up 0.1 %

JACK traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.42. 442,509 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517,339. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.88. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.84 and a 1-year high of $86.20. The company has a market cap of $930.58 million, a PE ratio of -25.31, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.92.

Jack in the Box Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is -90.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on JACK shares. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Jack in the Box from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Jack in the Box from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jack in the Box

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JACK. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Jack in the Box in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,311,000. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 238.5% during the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 21,869 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 15,409 shares in the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jack in the Box in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,475,000. Biglari Sardar lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 14.2% in the third quarter. Biglari Sardar now owns 96,717 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,501,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 626,955 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,937,000 after purchasing an additional 130,214 shares in the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

