Insider Selling: Ora Banda Mining Limited (ASX:OBM) Insider Sells A$5,400,000.00 in Stock

Posted by on Dec 5th, 2024

Ora Banda Mining Limited (ASX:OBMGet Free Report) insider Luke Creagh sold 7,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.72 ($0.46), for a total transaction of A$5,400,000.00 ($3,483,870.97).

Ora Banda Mining Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.83.

About Ora Banda Mining

Ora Banda Mining Limited engages in the exploration, operation, and development of mineral properties in Australia. The company explores for gold, nickel, copper, lithium, and base metal deposits, as well as sells gold. It holds 100 % interest in the Davyhurst Gold project that comprises 92 tenements covering an area of approximately 1,200 square kilometers located in North-West of Kalgoorlie, Western Australia.

