Insider Selling: Reach plc (LON:RCH) Insider Sells 48,534 Shares of Stock

Reach plc (LON:RCH – Get Free Report) insider Jim Mullen sold 48,534 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 89 ($1.13), for a total transaction of £43,195.26 ($54,885.97).

RCH stock traded up GBX 0.80 ($0.01) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 89.80 ($1.14). 288,024 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 732,399. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.27. Reach plc has a 52-week low of GBX 58.47 ($0.74) and a 52-week high of GBX 112.80 ($1.43). The stock has a market cap of £283.03 million, a P/E ratio of 690.77, a PEG ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 92.60 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 95.12.

Reach plc operates as a national and regional commercial news publisher in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company has various national and regional brands across print and online, including Mirror, Express, Daily Star, Daily Record, Manchester Evening News, Liverpool Echo, Irish Star, OK! magazine, WalesOnline, MyLondon, and Curiously, as well as HullLive, edinburghlive, LeicestershireLive, CorkBeo, ChronicleLive, ECHO, TeessideLive, DevonLive, YorkshireLive, football.london, BirminghamLive, new, BristolLive, and Belfastlive.

