Insider Selling: Reach plc (LON:RCH) Insider Sells 48,534 Shares of Stock

Reach plc (LON:RCH – Get Free Report) insider Jim Mullen sold 48,534 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 89 ($1.13), for a total transaction of £43,195.26 ($54,885.97).
Reach Stock Performance
RCH stock traded up GBX 0.80 ($0.01) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 89.80 ($1.14). 288,024 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 732,399. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.27. Reach plc has a 52-week low of GBX 58.47 ($0.74) and a 52-week high of GBX 112.80 ($1.43). The stock has a market cap of £283.03 million, a P/E ratio of 690.77, a PEG ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 92.60 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 95.12.
Reach Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Reach
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Rivian Stock Gathers Momentum for a Promising Comeback
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Rocket Lab: A Top-Performing Space Stock With Growth Potential
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Top Tax-Efficient Investments to Maximize Your Wealth
Receive News & Ratings for Reach Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reach and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.