Insider Selling: Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) Director Sells 702 Shares of Stock

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Free Report) Director Andrea R. Guthrie sold 702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.58, for a total value of $24,977.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,674.08. This represents a 3.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

SCVL stock opened at $34.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $948.78 million, a P/E ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 3.88. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.74 and a 52-week high of $46.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.63.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $306.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 7th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.85%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Shoe Carnival from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 30th. Williams Trading lifted their price target on Shoe Carnival from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. The company also operates stores, and sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com, as well as through mobile app.

