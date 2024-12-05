Insider Selling: TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Insider Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $151,095.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,092,956.24. This trade represents a 2.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

TransUnion Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of TRU traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,085,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,596,542. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $58.59 and a 52 week high of $113.17. The stock has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a PE ratio of 86.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. TransUnion had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 5.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.52%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 84.5% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its holdings in TransUnion by 963.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 4,590.0% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 469 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 910 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 156.6% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 857 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period.

TRU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Wolfe Research raised TransUnion from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $104.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of TransUnion from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransUnion currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.38.

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

