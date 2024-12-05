Insider Selling: Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Director Sells 2,600 Shares of Stock

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) Director Paul K. Wotton sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.72, for a total transaction of $152,672.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,609,045.44. This trade represents a 8.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Vericel Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VCEL traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $56.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,716. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 969.33 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.56. Vericel Co. has a 1 year low of $32.31 and a 1 year high of $61.49.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. Vericel had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 1.48%. The company had revenue of $57.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.32 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vericel Co. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on VCEL. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Vericel in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Vericel from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Vericel from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Stephens upgraded Vericel to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Vericel in a research note on Friday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vericel has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vericel

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Vericel by 6.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Vericel by 319.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 662 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of Vericel in the second quarter worth about $205,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Vericel by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,881 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vericel by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter.

About Vericel

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in North America. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns; and NexoBrid, a biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns.

