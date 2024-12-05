Insider Selling: Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) CEO Sells 3,200 Shares of Stock

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report) CEO David Zaccardelli sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $16,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,075,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,377,120. This trade represents a 0.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

David Zaccardelli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 29th, David Zaccardelli sold 98,888 shares of Verona Pharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $495,428.88.

On Wednesday, November 27th, David Zaccardelli sold 23,240 shares of Verona Pharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $116,200.00.

On Monday, November 11th, David Zaccardelli sold 2,400 shares of Verona Pharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $12,000.00.

On Monday, November 4th, David Zaccardelli sold 94,144 shares of Verona Pharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total value of $413,292.16.

On Friday, November 1st, David Zaccardelli sold 46,888 shares of Verona Pharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total value of $205,369.44.

On Friday, October 25th, David Zaccardelli sold 4,800 shares of Verona Pharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total value of $21,024.00.

On Wednesday, October 23rd, David Zaccardelli sold 16 shares of Verona Pharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total value of $70.08.

On Monday, October 21st, David Zaccardelli sold 110,456 shares of Verona Pharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total value of $483,797.28.

On Friday, October 18th, David Zaccardelli sold 245,784 shares of Verona Pharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total value of $1,076,533.92.

Verona Pharma Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of Verona Pharma stock opened at $39.85 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.89. The company has a current ratio of 13.03, a quick ratio of 12.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Verona Pharma plc has a 1-year low of $11.39 and a 1-year high of $40.76.

Institutional Trading of Verona Pharma

Verona Pharma ( NASDAQ:VRNA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $5.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verona Pharma plc will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Verona Pharma by 70.6% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in Verona Pharma in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma in the second quarter worth $38,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Verona Pharma by 25.4% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Verona Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $169,000. 85.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Verona Pharma from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Verona Pharma from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Verona Pharma from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Verona Pharma from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Verona Pharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.83.

Verona Pharma Company Profile

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

Featured Stories

