Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its stake in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 12.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,691 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,726 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Insulet were worth $2,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 84.1% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 127 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Insulet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Insulet by 633.3% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 181 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 159.2% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 254 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter.

Get Insulet alerts:

Insulet Price Performance

PODD stock opened at $269.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.68. Insulet Co. has a 1 year low of $160.19 and a 1 year high of $279.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Insulet from $220.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Insulet from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Insulet from $213.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Insulet from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Insulet from $211.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.27.

View Our Latest Report on PODD

Insulet Profile

(Free Report)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PODD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.