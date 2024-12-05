Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Acquires 473 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:GJUL)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:GJUL – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 166,158 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July were worth $5,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter valued at $142,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July in the 2nd quarter worth $197,000.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - July alerts:

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July Price Performance

GJUL stock opened at $37.02 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.40. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July has a one year low of $31.16 and a one year high of $37.07.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July Profile

The FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July (GJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. GJUL was launched on Jul 21, 2023 and is issued by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GJUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:GJUL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.