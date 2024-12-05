Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Boosts Holdings in Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDV)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDV – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,744 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF were worth $3,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 136,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC now owns 23,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 23,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 191,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FDV opened at $27.79 on Thursday. Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $23.25 and a twelve month high of $28.66. The company has a market cap of $108.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.67.

The Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF (FDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund seeks income and long-term capital appreciation through an actively managed portfolio of high dividend-paying US stocks with the potential for dividend growth.

