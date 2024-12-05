Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Buys 843 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,909 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $4,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Chemed by 78.0% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Chemed by 14.8% in the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 10,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chemed by 3,147.2% in the third quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 29,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,993,000 after purchasing an additional 29,017 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chemed in the third quarter worth $600,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in shares of Chemed in the third quarter worth $2,952,000. 95.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chemed news, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.62, for a total value of $421,353.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,526,362.94. The trade was a 3.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.77, for a total transaction of $1,145,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,270,755.95. The trade was a 1.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,845 shares of company stock valued at $3,978,798. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CHE. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Chemed from $697.00 to $633.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 30th.

Chemed Stock Up 0.5 %

Chemed stock opened at $569.80 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $576.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $565.09. Chemed Co. has a twelve month low of $523.33 and a twelve month high of $654.62. The company has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.46.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $5.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.76 by ($0.12). Chemed had a return on equity of 27.86% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $606.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 21.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chemed Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.11%.

Chemed Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

