Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $5.14 Million Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC reduced its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 9.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,780 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,986 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $5,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Salesforce during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,743,000. Investment Management Corp of Ontario increased its holdings in Salesforce by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 45,348 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $12,412,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Harmony Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harmony Asset Management LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 5.1% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 367,016 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $100,386,000 after acquiring an additional 17,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 138.2% in the third quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 10,597 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after acquiring an additional 6,148 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Salesforce Stock Up 11.0 %

CRM opened at $367.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $351.75 billion, a PE ratio of 63.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.00 and a 52 week high of $369.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $306.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $271.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.03). Salesforce had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Salesforce from $315.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Salesforce from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $415.00 target price (up from $385.00) on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday. Northland Capmk raised Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, FBN Securities upgraded Salesforce to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $370.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.29, for a total transaction of $117,824.77. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,741.74. This trade represents a 5.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sabastian Niles sold 2,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.81, for a total value of $608,108.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 828 shares in the company, valued at $202,702.68. This trade represents a 75.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 140,982 shares of company stock valued at $41,591,457. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Further Reading

