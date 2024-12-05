Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Increases Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $4,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 648,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $360,811,000 after acquiring an additional 132,913 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 605,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $341,448,000 after purchasing an additional 118,971 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 427,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,125,000 after purchasing an additional 116,523 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,683,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,512,813,000 after purchasing an additional 102,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 338,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $192,176,000 after purchasing an additional 80,255 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,125,250. This represents a 2.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ROP. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $635.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $625.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Mizuho raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $665.00 target price (up from $660.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Roper Technologies from $675.00 to $666.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $620.80.

Roper Technologies Trading Up 1.6 %

ROP opened at $575.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $61.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.02. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $508.22 and a 52 week high of $580.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $554.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $551.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 21.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.24 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 21.95%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

