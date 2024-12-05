Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Increases Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $5,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Waste Management by 3.4% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 4,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 3,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $213.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $230.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.94.

Waste Management Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $225.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $90.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.45, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.75. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $171.15 and a 52-week high of $230.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $216.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.00.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 39.88%. Waste Management’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Maryrose Sylvester sold 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.47, for a total value of $66,795.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $834,946.25. This represents a 7.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waste Management Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.