Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Increases Stock Holdings in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF were worth $4,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NFTY. CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $135,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gentry Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $257,000.

First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $58.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $276.45 million, a PE ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.05. First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $51.51 and a 52 week high of $65.90.

The First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NFTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NIFTY 50 Equal Weight index. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of the 50 largest and most liquid Indian equity securities. NFTY was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

