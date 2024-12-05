Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Sells 38,411 Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 29.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,411 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $4,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 8,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC increased its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 17,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC increased its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Price Performance

JAAA opened at $50.77 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.78. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 52 week low of $49.87 and a 52 week high of $50.99.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Cuts Dividend

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.2533 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

