Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its position in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 123,699 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Interface were worth $2,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TILE. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Interface in the 2nd quarter worth $7,430,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Interface by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,563,447 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $22,951,000 after acquiring an additional 285,353 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Interface by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,691,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,507,000 after acquiring an additional 247,350 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Interface in the 3rd quarter worth $4,308,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Interface in the 2nd quarter worth $1,828,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Interface

In related news, VP Stansfield Nigel sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total value of $482,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 144,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,481,842.60. This represents a 12.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Bruce Andrew Hausmann sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $765,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 168,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,296,112.50. This represents a 15.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Interface Price Performance

Interface stock opened at $26.44 on Thursday. Interface, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.71 and a 52-week high of $27.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.14. Interface had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The firm had revenue of $344.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Interface’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Interface, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interface Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Interface’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on TILE. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Interface from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Interface from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th.

Interface Company Profile

Interface, Inc designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Americas (AMS), and Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia (EAAA). The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; luxury vinyl tiles; carpet tiles under the CQuestGB name for use in commercial interiors, include offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; and modular resilient flooring products.

