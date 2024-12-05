International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.72 and last traded at $6.72, with a volume of 202114 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.64.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Trading Up 3.7 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.91. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.23, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.21 billion. International Consolidated Airlines Group had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 103.74%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Company Profile

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, the United States, and rest of the world. It also provides aircraft leasing, aircraft maintenance, tour operation, air freight operations, call centre, ground handling, trustee, retail, IT, finance, procurement, storage and custody, aircraft technical assistance, human resources support, and airport infrastructure development services; and manages airline loyalty programmes.

