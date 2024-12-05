Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Bought by Rench Wealth Management Inc.

Rench Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,896 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical comprises 2.3% of Rench Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Rench Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $6,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,971,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,389,765,000 after acquiring an additional 838,793 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,782,381 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,349,441,000 after acquiring an additional 86,208 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,848,547 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,890,676,000 after acquiring an additional 24,183 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,398,193 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,066,837,000 after acquiring an additional 70,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,227,467 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,094,288,000 after acquiring an additional 28,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ISRG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Leerink Partners raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $489.00 to $502.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $535.00 to $561.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $604.00 price target on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $495.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $536.61.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $549.95 on Thursday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $304.50 and a fifty-two week high of $552.08. The stock has a market cap of $195.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $513.56 and a 200-day moving average of $472.07.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.32. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 28.51%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, insider Jamie Samath sold 22,903 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total value of $12,024,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,597,425. The trade was a 72.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 376 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.00, for a total value of $202,664.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,967,734. This represents a 6.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,023 shares of company stock valued at $26,384,247 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

