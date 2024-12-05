Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR) Shares Purchased by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 79.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,698 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,270 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,353.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 376,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 350,603 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSCR stock opened at $19.56 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $19.01 and a 52-week high of $19.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.48.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.0705 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.01.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

