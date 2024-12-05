Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR) Shares Purchased by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 79.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,698 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,270 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,353.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 376,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 350,603 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
BSCR stock opened at $19.56 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $19.01 and a 52-week high of $19.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.48.
Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Tesla Poised to Hit Record Highs This Holiday Season
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- The Salesforce Rally is Just Getting Started: Here’s Why
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- 3 Chip and Data Center Stocks That Can Keep Rising in 2025
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.