Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Shares Sold by Rivernorth Capital Management LLC

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,642,546 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,767 shares during the quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust were worth $16,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Community Bank N.A. raised its stake in Invesco Municipal Trust by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 4,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Municipal Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Municipal Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Municipal Trust during the 1st quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Municipal Trust in the third quarter valued at $137,000. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Municipal Trust Stock Performance

NYSE VKQ opened at $10.24 on Thursday. Invesco Municipal Trust has a one year low of $9.15 and a one year high of $10.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.05.

Invesco Municipal Trust Dividend Announcement

Invesco Municipal Trust Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a $0.0628 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th.

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

