Invesco Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 61,875 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the previous session’s volume of 84,600 shares.The stock last traded at $58.65 and had previously closed at $59.42.

Invesco Semiconductors ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $824.98 million, a P/E ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Semiconductors ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 141.2% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 237.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Semiconductors ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

