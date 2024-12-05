Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) Sets New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $31.00 and last traded at $31.19, with a volume of 104249 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.22.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
The company has a market cap of $990.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.87.
About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF
The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RYH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care companies taken from the S&P 500 Index. RYH was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
