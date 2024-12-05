Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $112.90 and last traded at $112.38, with a volume of 8923 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.52.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $107.83 and a 200 day moving average of $104.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPGP. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 778.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 352.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

