Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Shares Acquired by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 19.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,293 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 18,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF stock opened at $69.26 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.50 and a fifty-two week high of $69.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.39. The company has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.98.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

