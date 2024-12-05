Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ) Holdings Lifted by Hilltop Holdings Inc.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF were worth $818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 32,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 251,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,087,000 after acquiring an additional 8,719 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 64,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 3,782 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,001,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWJ opened at $49.13 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.45 and a 200-day moving average of $43.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.25. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a twelve month low of $37.70 and a twelve month high of $49.92.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue-Weighted index. The fund tracks an index of S&P SmallCap 600 Index stocks that are weighted by revenue. RWJ was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

