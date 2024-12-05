Investment Management Corp of Ontario Has $1.76 Million Position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Investment Management Corp of Ontario increased its stake in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings in AerCap were worth $1,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AER. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in AerCap by 230.1% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,407,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap in the 2nd quarter valued at $298,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 15,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

AER has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of AerCap in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on AerCap from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AerCap currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

NYSE AER opened at $98.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. AerCap Holdings has a twelve month low of $68.00 and a twelve month high of $100.81. The company has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.13 and its 200 day moving average is $94.21.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.41. AerCap had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 32.38%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.81 EPS. AerCap’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AerCap Holdings will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. AerCap’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.92%.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

