Investment Management Corp of Ontario Raises Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Investment Management Corp of Ontario boosted its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 47.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in American International Group by 5.6% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,685,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,002,163,000 after buying an additional 722,237 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in American International Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 7,416,240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $543,091,000 after buying an additional 59,180 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in American International Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,435,245 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $477,802,000 after buying an additional 269,188 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in American International Group by 6.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,148,482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $233,743,000 after buying an additional 198,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP boosted its position in American International Group by 23.5% in the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,554,519 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $187,067,000 after buying an additional 486,736 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AIG opened at $75.95 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.41. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $64.81 and a one year high of $80.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $47.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.05.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.13. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 8.63% and a negative net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -47.20%.

AIG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American International Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $93.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on American International Group from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on American International Group from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on American International Group from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.80.

In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total value of $144,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 279,238,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,058,834,596.28. This trade represents a 1.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

