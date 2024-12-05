Investment Management Corp of Ontario Reduces Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Investment Management Corp of Ontario decreased its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,594 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings in Nucor were worth $2,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 129.0% during the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Coastline Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nucor by 769.2% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of NUE stock opened at $149.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $35.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.99. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $133.42 and a 1-year high of $203.00.

Nucor Announces Dividend

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The basic materials company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.28 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on NUE. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Nucor from $170.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Nucor from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Nucor from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Nucor in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus raised Nucor to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.50.

Insider Activity at Nucor

In other Nucor news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.80, for a total value of $1,321,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,770 shares in the company, valued at $14,499,436. This represents a 8.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 4,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.72, for a total value of $793,488.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,636,254.72. The trade was a 5.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,680 shares of company stock valued at $4,773,724. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

