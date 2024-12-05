Investment Management Corp of Ontario Trims Stock Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Investment Management Corp of Ontario decreased its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,067 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 6,750 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $2,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LNG. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the first quarter worth about $215,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 32.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 682 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 4.5% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 17.1% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,910 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 3.0% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 7,554 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock opened at $223.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $50.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $198.49 and its 200 day moving average is $182.37. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $152.31 and a 1 year high of $225.44.

Cheniere Energy Cuts Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $2.06. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 41.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on LNG. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $199.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $232.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $204.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $202.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.56.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

