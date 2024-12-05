iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) is Swmg LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Swmg LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Swmg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Swmg LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $5,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IUSB. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 20.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,330,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,263,000 after purchasing an additional 6,632,679 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 19.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 21,325,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,854,000 after acquiring an additional 3,483,112 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the second quarter worth $128,756,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the second quarter worth $124,848,000. Finally, Mason & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the second quarter worth $107,525,000.

Shares of IUSB opened at $46.13 on Thursday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $44.21 and a one year high of $47.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.10 and a 200 day moving average of $46.03.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.1593 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

