iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Holdings Boosted by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,420,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,253,438 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 0.7% of Stifel Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.53% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $650,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona PSPRS Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $822,973,000. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $498,454,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,077,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,278,608,000 after acquiring an additional 4,641,016 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 37,260,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,697,061,000 after acquiring an additional 3,717,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,688,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,667,630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640,524 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $99.02 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.88. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $94.85 and a twelve month high of $102.04.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.