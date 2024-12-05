iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Position Decreased by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,774,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175,293 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 14.3% of SageView Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $280,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 14,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 46,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,540,000 after buying an additional 9,087 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 30,500.0% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 48.7% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 151,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,752,000 after acquiring an additional 49,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $2,097,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $99.02 on Thursday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $94.85 and a 52-week high of $102.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.95 and a 200-day moving average of $98.88.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

