iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF worth $1,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

USRT stock opened at $61.08 on Thursday. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $49.12 and a 1 year high of $63.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Profile

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

