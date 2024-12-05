iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Sold by Ascent Group LLC

Ascent Group LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Bull Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $115,000.

FLOT opened at $50.89 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.96. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $51.10.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

