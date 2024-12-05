iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Holdings Raised by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,613 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $3,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,065,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,146,335,000 after purchasing an additional 60,784 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 18,152,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $902,181,000 after purchasing an additional 142,487 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,921,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $741,610,000 after acquiring an additional 111,210 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 5,782,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $287,405,000 after acquiring an additional 233,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,518,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $154,577,000 after acquiring an additional 479,796 shares in the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $50.04 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.43. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $37.40 and a 1 year high of $52.69.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.