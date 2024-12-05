iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDW) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDW – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,039,252 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 338% from the previous session’s volume of 237,031 shares.The stock last traded at $20.72 and had previously closed at $20.75.

iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peloton Wealth Strategists increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 147,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 27,700 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF by 9.2% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 26,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 2,252 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF by 17.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 42,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 6,270 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 679,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,423,000 after acquiring an additional 8,771 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,475,000.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF (IBDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index composed of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between January 1, 2031 and December 15, 2031. IBDW was launched on Jun 22, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

