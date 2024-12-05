iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL) Stock Price Down 0.1% – Should You Sell?

iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.49 and last traded at $20.52. 10,987 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 14,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.54.

iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.22 and its 200-day moving average is $21.14. The company has a market capitalization of $93.66 million, a P/E ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.83.

iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.209 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF

About iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF stock. Family Firm Inc. boosted its stake in iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF ( NASDAQ:IFGL Free Report ) by 54.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,758 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,179 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. owned approximately 2.97% of iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF worth $2,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

The iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (IFGL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Developed x US index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies that own or develop real estate throughout the developed world, excluding the United States. IFGL was launched on Nov 12, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

