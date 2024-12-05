iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) Sets New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $28.37 and last traded at $28.54, with a volume of 472391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.72.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.96.

Get iShares International Select Dividend ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares International Select Dividend ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IDV. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 11,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital lifted its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 27,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.